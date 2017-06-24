James Harden is the NBA MVP, and other award predictions

The NBA awards are finally here. Well, almost.

Russell Westbrook will probably win his first Most Valuable Player trophy on Monday night, when the awards are announced on TNT. The Utah Jazz will be represented by Rudy Gobert, who is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

The Tribune had a ballot this year and while the awards will probably turn out different, here's who this reporter picked to win:

Most Valuable Player

1. James Harden, Houston Rockets

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs