James Harden is the NBA MVP, and other award predictions

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
The NBA awards are finally here. Well, almost.

Russell Westbrook will probably win his first Most Valuable Player trophy on Monday night, when the awards are announced on TNT. The Utah Jazz will be represented by Rudy Gobert, who is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

The Tribune had a ballot this year and while the awards will probably turn out different, here's who this reporter picked to win:

Most Valuable Player

1. James Harden, Houston Rockets

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Why: Westbrook had a historic season, averaging a triple-double. But Harden and James were just as good statistically in different ways. They also won a lot more than Westbrook and led their teams to greater heights. As Leonard's injury in the Western Conference finals showed, the Spurs were lost without him.

Rookie Of The Year

1. Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

3. Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Why: Had Embiid stayed healthy, he would've won the award going away. But he simply didn't play in enough games. Brogdon stepped in and earned a starting spot right away. He'll never be more than a solid role player for his career, but he was good enough this year to be the NBA's top rookie.

Sixth Man Of The Year

1. Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

