US forward Bobby Wood signs on to 2021 with Hamburg

The Associated Press
Hamburg, Germany • American forward Bobby Wood extended his contract with Bundesliga side Hamburger SV on Saturday to 2021.

Wood, who joined Hamburg from second-tier Union Berlin, scored five goals and set up two more in 28 Bundesliga games. He had 17 goals in 31 second-division games for Union the season before.

"Not only his goals count for us, but his readiness to run and challenge," Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt said. "Bobby is a key player for our offense and a real team player."

Wood has eight goals in 32 appearances for the United States.

 

