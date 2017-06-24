US forward Bobby Wood signs on to 2021 with Hamburg

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Hamburg's Bobby Wood, left, and Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburger SV in Leverkusen, Germany, His balky back feeling better, forward Bobby Wood helped his club team, Hamburger SV, avoid being sent down a level in the Bundesliga with a late-season win. Now, the goal scorer from Hawaii will try to spark the U.S. as the squad resumes the final round of World Cup qualifying.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Hamburg, Germany • American forward Bobby Wood extended his contract with Bundesliga side Hamburger SV on Saturday to 2021.
Wood, who joined Hamburg from second-tier Union Berlin, scored five goals and set up two more in 28 Bundesliga games. He had 17 goals in 31 second-division games for Union the season before.
"Not only his goals count for us, but his readiness to run and challenge," Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt said. "Bobby is a key player for our offense and a real team player."
Wood has eight goals in 32 appearances for the United States.