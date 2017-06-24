Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Five point guards — other than George Hill — the Jazz would want

By connect
First Published      Updated 14 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (25)

On Thursday night after the NBA draft, Dennis Lindsey did one of the most abnormal things of his tenure as Utah Jazz general manager: He confirmed rumors by acknowledging the Jazz are looking for a veteran point guard in the trade market.

Utah has almost $15 million in salary cap space that needs to be used by Friday, or that space is lost per league rules. And after Friday, any trade the Jazz pull has to be met with matching salary in return.

This week is Utah's best opportunity to improve the roster without — in most instances — giving up a core piece. Here are some of the candidates it can pursue.

Patrick Beverley

6-foot-1, Houston Rockets

Stats: 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists per game

2016-2017 salary: $5.5 million

Trade Bait: One of Utah's two first-round picks in the 2018 draft would be enough.

Why him: Beverley can either be a starter for the Jazz, or be a high level backup to George Hill if the Jazz choose to retain him. He's a wonderful defender and he shoots 40 percent from 3-point range. This move works best if Gordon Hayward stays with the Jazz.

Why pass: He's not great off the dribble, and he's not great at creating his own shot, and yet he's someone who wants the ball in his hands. His acquisition also wouldn't convince Hayward to stay in free agency.

Ricky Rubio

6-foot-4, Minnesota Timberwolves

Stats: 11.1 points, 9.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds per game

2016-2017 salary: $13.4 million

Trade Bait: Utah would likely have to give up one 2018 first-round pick, a future second-round pick and Dante Exum.

Why him: Rubio is a great defender and a great passer. He also possesses excellent size, which fits with Utah's defensive scheme. And for as long as Rubio has been in the league, he's still 26 years old. The best, arguably, is still yet to come.

» Next page... 2 3 Single page

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES