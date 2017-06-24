Five point guards — other than George Hill — the Jazz would want

On Thursday night after the NBA draft, Dennis Lindsey did one of the most abnormal things of his tenure as Utah Jazz general manager: He confirmed rumors by acknowledging the Jazz are looking for a veteran point guard in the trade market.

Utah has almost $15 million in salary cap space that needs to be used by Friday, or that space is lost per league rules. And after Friday, any trade the Jazz pull has to be met with matching salary in return.

This week is Utah's best opportunity to improve the roster without — in most instances — giving up a core piece. Here are some of the candidates it can pursue.