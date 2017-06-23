TCU to meet Florida again after 9-2 College World Series win

Omaha, Neb. • Evan Skoug hit a bases-clearing double, four TCU pitchers combined on a five-hitter, and the Horned Frogs beat Florida 9-2 on Friday night to force a second Bracket 2 final at the College World Series.
The teams will meet again Saturday night, with the winner advancing to the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
Skoug was 2 for 13 in the CWS when he came up in the sixth inning with two outs and the bases loaded. He lined reliever Frank Rubio's 2-2 pitch into the right-center gap for an 8-2 lead.
Charles King (1-3) pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief after taking over for starter Mitchell Traver with two outs in the fourth. King, a freshman who was pitching for the first time since May 27, struck out Nick Horvath with the bases loaded to end the inning and retired nine of the next 11 batters.