It’s time for No. 1 pick Fultz to turn 76ers into winners

If that wasn't enough, Philly fans found an open love letter from Fultz to the city on The Players' Tribune.

"What's up, Philly? You good? I'm pretty good," Fultz wrote. "Today is a good day. Today we take The Process to another level."

Long the league laughingstock, it's the Sixers' turn to clap back, with Embiid and Ben Simmons poking fun on Twitter at Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar.

Moments after LaVar Ball went on TV and declared of his son, "From the words of Zeus, Jesus, everybody said he gonna be a Laker," Simmons simply tweeted, "Crazy pills." Embiid quickly chimed in with, "Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him."

But the Sixers aren't counting on the Fultz-Simmons-Embiid core to simply entertain in 140-character bursts. They expect the trio to help lead the franchise to their first playoff appearance since 2012 and first championship since 1983.

"It's been a while," team president Bryan Colangelo said, pointing toward championship banners hanging in the team's New Jersey complex.

Here's a look at how they might get to 35-50 wins over the next two seasons:

STEP ON THE GAS

First, Simmons and Embiid need to be healthy.

Embiid, who missed his first two seasons with foot injuries, was placed on minutes restrictions in 2016-17 and was banned from playing both games of back-to-back contests. Despite the precautionary steps, Embiid played in only 31 games and needed surgery on his left knee in March.

Simmons missed his rookie season with a broken right foot.

"I think both Ben and Joel are on course for recovery," Colangelo said Friday. "We anticipate a full, healthy roster."

Colangelo said Embiid would have no minutes' restrictions this season, provided he stays healthy.

"He plays with reckless abandon and some of that has got to be controlled," Colangelo said.