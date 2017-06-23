Warriors newbie Jordan Bell gets call from Draymond Green

Oakland, Calif. • Jordan Bell knows he will most certainly get an earful from Draymond Green come training camp as a Golden State Warriors rookie.

Green came looking for him on draft night with a FaceTime attempt after acquiring his new teammate's digits from general manager Bob Myers. But Bell — out with friends celebrating — didn't answer because the number was unfamiliar.

Bell decided he would text back instead.

"I was like, 'Who is this?' " Bell recalled Friday, when he was formally introduced and given his new No. 2 Golden State jersey at team headquarters.

"He didn't reply so I called the number and said, 'Who is this?' Then he was like, 'Yo, I FaceTimed you, hang up right now and FaceTime me right back, don't call me,' " Bell said. "I FaceTimed him and he didn't answer. I was like, all right. I waited like five seconds and I called him back FaceTime and he answered ... and we started talking about it. He was like, 'Enjoy this night, celebrate, it only happens once, but after this time we have to get back to work, we're trying to get rings over here.' "