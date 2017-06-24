Stoppage-time goal not enough for RSL in 2-1 loss at San Jose

San Jose 2, RSL 1 » Six losses in a row away from Rio Tinto.

San Jose, Calif. • Real Salt Lake suffered its sixth consecutive road defeat in a 2-1 loss against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at Avaya Stadium.

The Quakes (6-6-5, 23 points) notched a goal in each half, by Danny Hoesen in the 13th minute and Marco Urena on a breakaway in the 68th, assisted by Hoesen.

RSL avoided the shutout when Jose Hernandez scored his first career MLS goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. RSL was outshot 17-11 and had three shots on frame.

"It was obviously tough to lose, but I thought the performance [was] better on the road," RSL midfielder Brooks Lennon said. "We were able to pull one back, which is good."