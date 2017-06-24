Quantcast
Stoppage-time goal not enough for RSL in 2-1 loss at San Jose

By Matt Schwab Special to The Tribune
San Jose 2, RSL 1 » Six losses in a row away from Rio Tinto.
San Jose, Calif. • Real Salt Lake suffered its sixth consecutive road defeat in a 2-1 loss against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at Avaya Stadium.

The Quakes (6-6-5, 23 points) notched a goal in each half, by Danny Hoesen in the 13th minute and Marco Urena on a breakaway in the 68th, assisted by Hoesen.

RSL avoided the shutout when Jose Hernandez scored his first career MLS goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. RSL was outshot 17-11 and had three shots on frame.

"It was obviously tough to lose, but I thought the performance [was] better on the road," RSL midfielder Brooks Lennon said. "We were able to pull one back, which is good."

The loss comes as RSL coach Mike Petke, whose team ended the game with six homegrown players on the field, continues his evaluation process.

RSL, which last won on the road at Colorado on April 15, played the final 19 minutes with a man advantage after Quakes defender Nick Lima was ejected after receiving a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Chris Wingert. The RSL defender was injured on the play and replaced by Sebastian Saucedo.

But RSL didn't do much with its advantage, showing little imagination offensively until the final seconds. Right before Hernandez's goal, RSL defender Aaron Maund was denied by San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham on a header off a corner kick by Lennon.

The Earthquakes led 1-0 in the 13th minute when Hoesen blasted a shot into the upper corner to his left after RSL failed to clear the ball when Urena's shot bounced off the post.

RSL nearly equalized in the 52nd minute after Yura Movsisyan, the hero in RSL's 1-0 win against Minnesota United last weekend, drew a foul from Quakes defender Victor Bernardez outside the San Jose box.

On the restart, Joao Plata touched the ball to Jefferson Savarino, who passed back to Plata for a shot that hit the post.

 

AT A GLANCE

Storylines

» Real Salt Lake loses for the sixth time in a row on the road, outscored 21-4 on aggregate.

» Designated player Yura Movsisyan returns to the starting lineup but is unable to follow up on his game-winner against Minnesota last weekend.

» Jose Hernandez scores his first career MLS goal in stoppage time to help RSL avoid the shutout.

