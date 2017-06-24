MLS roundup: NYC FC gets rare win over rival Red Bulls

MLS » Sweat’s goal, assist lead Hudson River Derby victory.

Harrison, N.J. • Ben Sweat scored his first MLS goal and assisted on Jack Harrison's goal as New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby.

NYC (9-5-3) won its second game in seven MLS meetings with the Red Bulls (7-8-2).

Harrison opened the scoring with a curling shot in the 33rd minute. Rodney Wallace drew two defenders at the corner of the 18-yard box, found an overlapping Sweat and Harrison one-touched the cross home. Sweat scored in the 65th minute on a header of Alexander Ring's free kick.

It was NYCFC's first win at Red Bull Arena.