Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

MLS roundup: NYC FC gets rare win over rival Red Bulls

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 40 minutes ago
MLS » Sweat’s goal, assist lead Hudson River Derby victory.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (13)

Harrison, N.J. • Ben Sweat scored his first MLS goal and assisted on Jack Harrison's goal as New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby.

NYC (9-5-3) won its second game in seven MLS meetings with the Red Bulls (7-8-2).

Harrison opened the scoring with a curling shot in the 33rd minute. Rodney Wallace drew two defenders at the corner of the 18-yard box, found an overlapping Sweat and Harrison one-touched the cross home. Sweat scored in the 65th minute on a header of Alexander Ring's free kick.

It was NYCFC's first win at Red Bull Arena.

Sporting KC 2, L.A. Galaxy 1 • At Carson, Calif., Ike Opara scored on a bicycle kick in Sporting Kansas City's victory over Los Angeles. Opara made it 2-0 with his stunning score over charging goalkeeper Clement Diop in the 35th minute after taking a lofted pass from Matt Besler.

Chicago 4, Orlando City 0 • At Bridgeview, Ill., David Accam had his first MLS hat trick and added an assist to help the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City for the first time in league play. Chicago (10-3-4) extended its unbeaten streak to nine and is undefeated in 12 home matches.

Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0 • At Chester, Pa., Fafa Picault scored on a dazzling volley and Andre Blake made two spectacular second-half saves in Philadelphia's victory over D.C. United.

Columbus 4, Montreal 1 • At Columbus, Ohio, Federico Higuain scored twice in Columbus' victory over Montreal. Higuain has five goals in his past four MLS games. He leads the Crew (8-9-1) with nine.

Atlanta United 1, Colorado 0 • At Atlanta, Josef Martinez scored in the 67th minute to help expansion Atlanta beat Colorado in front of 44,938 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Vancouver 2, Minnesota United 2 • At Minneapolis, Francisco Calvo and Jerome Thiesson scored second-half goals and Minnesota rallied to tie Vancouver.

 

AT A GLANCE

MLS standings

EAST W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 10 2 5 35 30 15

Chicago 10 3 4 34 31 17

New York City FC 9 5 3 30 31 20

Orlando City 7 6 5 26 20 26

Columbus 8 9 1 25 29 30

Atlanta United FC 7 7 3 24 33 25

New York 7 8 2 23 17 23

New England 5 7 5 20 27 25

Philadelphia 5 7 4 19 21 20

Montreal 4 5 6 18 24 26

D.C. United 5 9 3 18 12 25

WEST W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 8 4 6 30 22 12

FC Dallas 6 3 7 25 23 15

Houston 7 6 4 25 30 25

Portland 7 7 3 24 29 26

San Jose 6 6 5 23 18 21

Los Angeles 6 6 4 22 25 24

Vancouver 6 6 3 21 21 21

Seattle 5 7 5 20 20 25

Minnesota United 5 9 3 18 24 38

Real Salt Lake 5 11 2 17 17 37

Colorado 5 10 1 16 15 23

Friday’s games

Toronto FC 2, New England 0

FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie

Saturday’s games

New York City FC 2, New York 0

Atlanta United FC 1, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0

Columbus 4, Montreal 1

Vancouver 2, Minnesota United 2, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando City 0

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 1

Sunday’s game

Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

NWSL standings

W L T Pts GF GA

North Carolina 7 3 0 21 17 11

Chicago 5 2 2 17 12 8

Sky Blue FC 5 4 1 16 15 14

Portland 4 2 3 15 12 8

Seattle 3 2 4 13 19 13

Orlando 3 3 3 12 14 13

Kansas City 3 3 3 12 9 9

Washington 2 5 2 8 12 17

Boston 2 5 2 8 8 13

Houston 2 7 0 6 8 20

Saturday’s games

Houston at Orlando, late

North Carolina at Boston, late

Portland at Washington, late

Kansas City at Seattle, late

Sunday’s game

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 4 p.m.

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()