MLS roundup: NYC FC gets rare win over rival Red Bulls

—
MLS standings
EAST W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 10 2 5 35 30 15
Chicago 10 3 4 34 31 17
New York City FC 9 5 3 30 31 20
Orlando City 7 6 5 26 20 26
Columbus 8 9 1 25 29 30
Atlanta United FC 7 7 3 24 33 25
New York 7 8 2 23 17 23
New England 5 7 5 20 27 25
Philadelphia 5 7 4 19 21 20
Montreal 4 5 6 18 24 26
D.C. United 5 9 3 18 12 25
WEST W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 8 4 6 30 22 12
FC Dallas 6 3 7 25 23 15
Houston 7 6 4 25 30 25
Portland 7 7 3 24 29 26
San Jose 6 6 5 23 18 21
Los Angeles 6 6 4 22 25 24
Vancouver 6 6 3 21 21 21
Seattle 5 7 5 20 20 25
Minnesota United 5 9 3 18 24 38
Real Salt Lake 5 11 2 17 17 37
Colorado 5 10 1 16 15 23
Friday’s games
Toronto FC 2, New England 0
FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie
Saturday’s games
New York City FC 2, New York 0
Atlanta United FC 1, Colorado 0
Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0
Columbus 4, Montreal 1
Vancouver 2, Minnesota United 2, tie
Chicago 4, Orlando City 0
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 1
Sunday’s game
Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
NWSL standings
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 7 3 0 21 17 11
Chicago 5 2 2 17 12 8
Sky Blue FC 5 4 1 16 15 14
Portland 4 2 3 15 12 8
Seattle 3 2 4 13 19 13
Orlando 3 3 3 12 14 13
Kansas City 3 3 3 12 9 9
Washington 2 5 2 8 12 17
Boston 2 5 2 8 8 13
Houston 2 7 0 6 8 20
Saturday’s games
Houston at Orlando, late
North Carolina at Boston, late
Portland at Washington, late
Kansas City at Seattle, late
Sunday’s game
Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 4 p.m.