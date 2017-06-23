Kenny Saief is now eligible to play for the US national soccer team

Bruce Arena will not announce his U.S. Gold Cup squad until Sunday afternoon, but one player who seems certain to make the list: midfielder Kenny Saief, whose application to change associations was approved by FIFA this week.
Saief, 23, was born in Florida and moved to Israel when he was 4. He served with several Israeli clubs before moving to Gent in Belgium in 2014. Last season, playing primarily on the left flank, he scored seven goals in 31 league matches and one in 13 Europa League appearances (12 starts) during Gent's run to the round of 16.
Saief (pronounded SIGH-ef) served with Israeli youth national teams for seven years before making senior appearances in friendlies last year against Serbia and Croatia. He was called into Israel's squad for a World Cup qualifier against Italy last year but did not play. If he had, Saief would not have been allowed to apply for an association change.