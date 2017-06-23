NASCAR crew chief Knaus missing race notes after theft

"Unless you are in motorsports, you aren't going to care too much about the information," he said. Knaus had photographs of the broken window, as well as the job he did of sealing the window with a garbage bag and tape.

Knaus, who is known to be meticulous in his attention to detail, said jokingly that having the notes stolen might be a boost for Johnson. In 15 career starts on the Sonoma road course, Johnson has just one victory. His average finish is 12th.

"It's probably a good thing," he said. "We haven't run very well here over the last couple of years, so if I don't have any notes to fall back on, we might come up with something new.'

He didn't have the entire season of notes on the laptop, only his notes for Sunday's race.

Knaus said there was also a significant amount of cash in the briefcases, as well as his wife's art supplies and her laptop. He quipped that if the robbery was an inside job by another team, the culprits would be discovered: "If anybody in the garage just randomly takes up water colors, we'll know who it was."

He admitted it was frightening to think about all the personal information on his wife's laptop — which did not have the same Hendrick security measures — that could now be breached. He also was able to find sympathy for the thief.

"I hope whoever took that stuff really needed it, and can do something with it," Knaus said. "Take the money and do something good. Maybe they can get their act cleaned up."