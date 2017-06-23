NASCAR crew chief Knaus missing race notes after theft

Sonoma, Calif. • Seven-time championship-winning crew chief Chad Knaus was oddly calm Friday even though his race notes for star driver Jimmie Johnson this weekend had been stolen from his rental car in San Francisco.
Knaus and his wife arrived in California on Wednesday night and headed to Fisherman's Wharf for dinner. Knaus told The Associated Press they parked at a meter in a bustling area and were gone approximately 90 minutes.
When the couple returned, the right side passenger rear window of their SVU was smashed and their briefcases were gone. Their luggage was not stolen.
In one of the briefcases was a laptop with all of Knaus' preparations and details for Sunday's race. Hendrick Motorsports said the information is encrypted, and Knaus said other member of the No. 48 team had similar notes so the notes aren't "gone."