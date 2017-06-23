Alon Day becomes 1st Israeli driver to race at NASCAR’s top level

Sonoma, Calif. • Alon Day will become the first driver from Israel to compete in NASCAR's top Cup series this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Day will drive for BK Racing in No. 23 Toyota. The 25-year-old from Tel Aviv as named Israel's 2016 "Athlete of the Year." EarthWater Limited will sponsor Day's car at Sonoma.

Day last week won the NASCAR Whelen Euro race in England on June 11 at Brands Hatch. He was planning to return to Israel after that race, then got the call to race at Sonoma.

"The week has gone by so fast," he said Friday of the rapid change of plans.