Images of Utah Jazz first-round pick Donovan Mitchell, a guard from Louisville.
Gallery: Utah Jazz first-round pick Donovan Mitchell
First Published 42 minutes ago • Updated 42 minutes ago
POPULAR SPORTS
- Jazz notes: Utah still in hunt for veteran point guard
- Utah Jazz: No. 13 pick Donovan Mitchell matched Dennis Lindsey's profile perfectly
- BYU football: Cougars have 'a lot more comfortable' entering second year under Sitake
- Monson: With the draft done, the Jazz's heavy lifting is yet to come
- Grading the first round: Jazz get an A for Mitchell trade
- Jazz make two trades, ship out Trey Lyles and get Donovan Mitchell, Tony Bradley
- Kuzma, Swanigan and Jackson, all with Utah ties, selected in NBA draft
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()