Gordon Hayward’s top 10 moments with the Utah Jazz

Gordon Hayward has announced he's leaving. From his time as a rookie out of Butler, Hayward has produced countless highlights for the Jazz over seven seasons. Here's the top 10 moments overall:

Honorable mention Hayward fights through contact to dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo, Feb. 24, 2017 Chase down blocks on James Harden (March 8, 2017) and Kent Bazemore (Nov. 25, 2016) Hayward blows past an isolated DeAndre Jordan for a thunderous jam, April 22, 2017 10. Hayward dunks on Paul George, Feb. 25, 2011 Hayward and George have been tied together from their first days in the NBA after they were drafted with consecutive picks in the 2010 draft. In their rookie seasons, Hayward and the Jazz got the better of George and the Pacers, including this thunderous dunk. 9. Hayward throws down a two-handed jam over Joel Freeland, Oct. 10, 2014 Trey Burke feeds Hayward at the top of the three-point line, he cuts around several defenders in the post and posterizes the 6'11" forward with ease. 8. Hayward knocks down an overtime game-winning buzzer beater over Zaza Pachulia, Feb. 9, 2016 Rodney Hood led the way with 29 points, but Hayward's fadeaway was the marquee moment. He used physicality to escape Raymond Felton, who switched off Hayward on the far sideline, leaving a helpless Pachulia to defend. Hayward rose up and knocked down the shot to extend the Jazz's winning streak to seven at the time. 7. Miles Plumlee posterized by Hayward, Feb. 7, 2016 Hayward gets his defender to bite on a pump fake and all that's left between him and the basket is a slowly rotating Miles Plumlee. The Jazz forward charges into the paint and throws it down with his right hand over the 7-footer. 6. Hayward rushes past DeAngelo Russell, punishes Roy Hibbert, March 28, 3016 The Jazz forward waits patiently at halfcourt as the play develops, blows past a sleeping Russell and drives into the paint. He switches the ball to his left hand and slams it down over Hibbert. 5. Hayward chases down LeBron James for a block, finishes with a dunk on the other end, Nov. 5, 2014 James is usually on the business end of chase down blocks, but Hayward caught "The King" on a fastbreak with a slap against the backboard and turned an Alec Burks assist into a dunk on the other end. However, a more memorable moment would come later in the game. 4. Circus shot against the Kings, Jan. 14, 2016 Hayward runs the length of the court after the inbound, drives into the paint and is fouled by Willie Cauley-Stein over the back. As he's falling, he flicks the ball up under the basket behind his back and drains the shot. 3. Career-high scoring performance against the Clippers in Game 3 of the playoffs, April 21, 2017 The Clippers took the win and a 2-1 lead over the Jazz, but Hayward delivered the biggest statline of his career on the biggest stage. The Jazz forward hit 13 of 21 shots, 10 of 11 free throws and four threes for 40 points, nine rebounds and four assists. 2. Back-to-back blocks on the Celtics, March 28, 2012 Hayward spurned the Jazz/spurned the Celtics to leave Utah/stay in Utah and five years ago, he put forth a relentless defensive effort against Boston. A Jazz turnover left him alone to run back and defend, where he chased down Keyon Dooling for a block. A Burks attempt to throw it back in bounds ended up in the hands of Avery Bradley, forcing Hayward to rise high for another block. It was one basket in a regular season game, but showed the intensity and focus Hayward has always carried on the court. 1. Hayward tops LeBron James with clutch buzzer beater, Nov. 5, 2014 With three seconds left in the game, Hayward caught an inbound pass, shook free of James' defense and drifted to the right side of the arc. From there, he let fly a jumper over Tristan Thompson and sent the Jazz to a thrilling win over the Cavaliers.