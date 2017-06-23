‘It’s kind of a relief’: Real Monarchs break league record for consecutive wins

"It's great to have achieved what we achieved and to have the record," Monarchs coach Mike Briggs said. "To be honest, it's kind of a relief. I think the players were getting a little tense wanting to break that record. Now we've done it, so it's a stress off our shoulders. Now we can go back and play at the level we were playing before."

The third-year Monarchs are 12-1-0 this season, an impressive improvement over last year's 10-win total. They also have scored 32 goals so far in 2017, the same number they registered in 30 games in 2016.

"Everyone is pushing. No one is satisfied," forward Chandler Hoffman said. "A lot of the time when you win some games, you get complacent. This group, although we broke that record, we are not where we want to be. We think we can still get better."

Hoffman leads the team with eight goals, which ranks third in the league.

"I set a goal earlier this year that I wanted to score 25 goals," Hoffman said. "The record is 22, but I set the bar at 25. We still have quite a few games left, and I'm hoping I can hit that. The most important thing is that we keep winning, but I think if we keep winning, I'll keep scoring."

Hoffman has been receiving help from midfielders Sebastian Velasquez, who is tied for the league lead with six assists, and Charlie Adams, who has five assists.

"With me and [Velasquez] at the top, we have a really good understanding of where the other one is going to be," Hoffman said. "So other teams can't just focus on him or focus on me. There are tons of different players they have to worry about, and that helps us be successful."

The Monarch will try to extend their record Saturday when they travel to Arizona to take on Phoenix Rising.

"There is definitely pressure" to keep winning, Briggs said. "There is a pride and a standard that we want to keep, and that involves winning games."