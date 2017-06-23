Quantcast
BYU football: Luke Staley says having his number retired ‘a total honor’

By connect
First Published      Updated 6 minutes ago

Provo • Luke Staley used to sneak into LaVell Edwards Stadium, sit there and envision himself playing on the field.

In all his daydreaming, however, the former BYU running back never pictured this.

BYU will retire the No. 6 jersey this season to honor former Cougar stars Staley, Marc Wilson and Robbie Bosco.

"This is something that I never imagined," Staley said Friday. "… It's a total honor for me."

Wilson quarterbacked the Cougars to an 11-1 record in 1979, Boscoe was BYU's quarterback during its national championship season in 1984 and Staley rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns during his three seasons in Provo.

"You make a name for yourself, you win championships and you become something special with your special players," an emotional Tom Holmoe, the Cougars' athletics director, said Friday.

The retirement ceremony will take place during the Cougars' Sept. 16 game against Wisconsin.

"It's just great to be a part of BYU football, BYU athletics and this university," Bosco said. "I'm so grateful."

