BYU football: Luke Staley says having his number retired ‘a total honor’

Provo • Luke Staley used to sneak into LaVell Edwards Stadium, sit there and envision himself playing on the field.

In all his daydreaming, however, the former BYU running back never pictured this.

BYU will retire the No. 6 jersey this season to honor former Cougar stars Staley, Marc Wilson and Robbie Bosco.

"This is something that I never imagined," Staley said Friday. "… It's a total honor for me."

Wilson quarterbacked the Cougars to an 11-1 record in 1979, Boscoe was BYU's quarterback during its national championship season in 1984 and Staley rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns during his three seasons in Provo.