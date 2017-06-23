BYU football: Media day opens with three significant announcements

Bosco and Wilson played quarterback at BYU, while Staley was a running back.

Bosco and Staley appeared in the BYU Broadcast Building studio to talk about the honor, while Wilson taped a video segment that was played after the announcement.

"I have secretly hoped this day would come," Wilson said.

Staley said he wore No. 26 his freshman season then got his preferred No. 6 his sophomore year.

"I wanted to play for a legend," Staley said when asked why he chose to play for BYU.

Holmoe also announced that ESPN has picked up the option of extending its contract to televise BYU home football games through the 2019 season.

"We are really good friends with them," Holmoe said. "We have a great relationship with ESPN."

Holmoe also said that part of the contract calls for ESPN to find BYU a bowl game to play in after the 2017 regular season if the Cougars are bowl-eligible. He did not say when that bowl invitation will be announced.

Coach Kalani Sitake also appeared on the "State of the Program" television show that kicked off media day and credited his assistant coaches for the recent rash of transfers and commitments the program has secured.

"The credit goes to our coaches and how they hustle and how hard they work," Sitake said. "The X-factor in all of it is our fans."

