Cowart hits for cycle as Salt Lake Bees crush Las Vegas, 16-2

Kaleb Cowart hit for the cycle and drove in five runs to lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 16-2 win over the Las Vegas 51s on Thursday night.

Cowart opened with a two-run double in the first inning, singled in the third, doubled in a run in the fifth, belted a solo homer in the sixth and completed the seventh cycle in franchise history with an RBI triple to center field in the eighth inning. Cowart added another double in the ninth to tie the Salt Lake record of six hits in one game.

The Bees bats were as hot as the 111-degree temperature, as they scored at least one run in every inning, except the second. They also totaled a season high 21 hits, including franchise record tying ten doubles, to go with their highest run output of the season. Tony Sanchez had three hits and drove in four runs with a two run single and a two run homer. Shane Robinson and Rey Navarro each had three hits, as all nine Salt Lake starters had at least one hit. Luis Diaz (2-4) had his best outing of the season with the Bees, as he went seven innings and allowed just two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk.