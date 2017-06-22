No 1st-round draft pick for Washington Wizards for 2nd year in a row

Washington • For the second year in a row, the Washington Wizards did not make a pick in the NBA draft.

Until last year, the franchise had never sat out the proceedings entirely.

Washington went into Thursday night's draft having traded away both of its 2017 picks.

The team sent its first-round choice, which wound up being No. 22, to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline in a swap that brought Bojan Bogdanovic to the Wizards. Washington's second-round pick, the 52nd overall, was traded Wednesday night to the New Orleans Pelicans for backup guard Tim Frazier.

"A boring draft night for us, huh?" coach Scott Brooks said after the first round concluded. "It's kind of strange that it worked out that way. But we're excited ... with Tim — with trading away our pick to get Tim."