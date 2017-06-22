Philadelphia 76ers put future of The Process in No. 1 pick Fultz’s hands

Embiid welcomed Fultz to Philly with a tweet — what else ? — where he proclaimed the new nickname was FEDS : Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmons.

"He used to tweet and retweet my stuff," Fultz said. "Once he figured out I had a chance to go there, he started showing more love and everything like that."

Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 25 games during his lone college season at Washington , excelling on a team that finished 9-22 and lost its final 13 games. Fultz led the Pac-12 in scoring, finished No. 6 among all Division I players, and was the top freshman scorer in the country.

"Everyone knows what that level of talent is going to mean to us becoming more competitive team," team president Bryan Colangelo. "We are a team on the rise in so many different ways. We are an organization on the rise in so many different ways."

Could it be that Fultz's arrival means The Process is finished?

"We're going to try to make the right decisions to finish this project," Colangelo said.

The Sixers kept the project rolling later in the first round, striking a deal with Orlando to acquire the 25th pick, center Anzejs Pasecniks from Latvia. The Sixers gave up conditional future draft picks for Pasecniks, a 7-1 center, who could be stashed overseas and continue to develop before he is brought over.

The Sixers made four picks in the second round: UCLA and Australian forward Jonah Bolden; Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans, SMU guard Sterling Brown and power forward Mathias Lessort out of France. The Sixers roster is about full and neither of the four second-rounders may play for them next season.

But this draft was all about Fultz.

Fultz, often compared to Houston's James Harden, missed Washington's final four games, capped by a Pac-12 tournament loss to Southern California.

Over the past 10 seasons, only two other freshmen had a better scoring average in college: Kevin Durant for Texas in 2006-07 and Michael Beasley for Kansas State in 2007-08.

Philadelphia had the No. 1 draft spot three previous times, taking Doug Collins in 1973, Allen Iverson in 1996 and Simmons. The Sixers acquired the No. 1 pick in a deal with Boston for the third pick, plus an additional first-rounder in either 2018 or 2019.

"We're going to keep driving to get it perfect," Colangelo said. "It's well on its way there."

The Sixers went 28-54 this past season, after winning 19, 18 and 10 games in the previous three seasons, starting a rebuilding campaign more commonly known as The Process. Embiid had adopted the nickname as his own and was commonly introduced as "The Process" at home games this season.