Dallas Mavericks fill need, take NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Dallas • The Dallas Mavericks filled a key need in the NBA draft, taking North Carolina State freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth overall pick Thursday night.

Coach Rick Carlisle said after the choice was announced that he was projecting Smith as a starter, which means the Mavericks should know their lineup when the season opens with four other projected starters under contract. That includes Dirk Nowitzki entering his 20th season.

The Mavericks believe Yogi Ferrell is better suited as a backup point guard even though he made a splash that earned him a two-year deal after the undrafted rookie joined the Mavericks on a 10-day contract last season. Ferrell got that chance in part because the Mavericks had a woeful start and missed the playoffs for just the second time in the past 17 seasons at 33-49.