Milwaukee Bucks add another young forward in Michigan’s D.J. Wilson

St. Francis, Wis. • The Milwaukee Bucks keep getting younger and longer in the frontcourt.

Michigan's D.J. Wilson is headed to Milwaukee after the Bucks took the 6-foot-10 forward with the 17th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Wilson joins an already athletic and lengthy Bucks frontcourt led by 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned into an All-Star in his fourth year in the league.

Last year's first-round pick, the 7-foot-1 Thon Maker, showed promise down the stretch during the Bucks' run to the playoffs. Six-foot-8 forward Jabari Parker hopes to come back from his second knee injury in three years by the All-Star break early next year.