Miami Heat take Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo at No. 14 in NBA draft

He could fill a void for Miami with the likely loss of backup center Willie Reed in free agency. Reed is likely to command a salary that is outside of Miami's capabilities this summer.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside — noting that Adebayo played his high school ball in High Point, North Carolina — sounded like he approved of the move.

"We needed another player from North Carolina on the squad," said Whiteside, a native of Gastonia, North Carolina.

Adebayo is in line to become the 10th Kentucky player to appear in a game for the Heat. No other college has seen more of its players get onto the floor with Miami; Duke and Syracuse each have eight.

Adebayo said he simply competed in his workout in Miami, and let his play do the talking.

"It was fun," Adebayo said. "They liked my energy. They liked my effort."

Adebayo becomes only the second lottery pick for the Heat in the last nine drafts, the other being No. 10 Justise Winslow in 2015. He was also the third player from Kentucky — where Riley, the Heat president, starred in the 1960s — to go in the first 14 picks of this draft, joining No. 5 De'Aaron Fox and No. 11 Malik Monk.

"We're like brothers," Adebayo said. "This is like our graduation."

The nickname Bam — his given name is Edrice — came from when he watched the Flintstones as a child and somehow managed to turn over a coffee table.

The Heat went 41-41 last season, missing the playoffs despite winning 30 of their final 41 games. Adebayo is expected to be in Miami to begin workouts with the Heat summer league team next week.