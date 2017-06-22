Pacers select UCLA’s TJ Leaf with 18th overall pick in draft

Indianapolis • The Indiana Pacers selected UCLA forward TJ Leaf with the 18th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night as they head into an offseason of uncertainty.
The 6-foot-10 Israeli-American, who moved at a young age to California where he's lived most of his life, shot 61.7 percent from the field this season, and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Indiana also had the 47th overall pick.
Leaf joins a franchise that is in complete transformation mode. After taking over for Larry Bird as president of basketball operations in May, Kevin Pritchard is spending his first offseason running the show trying to piece together a team that can deliver Indiana its first NBA title.