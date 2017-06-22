Jazz select Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss with the 55th pick of the NBA draft

With their last pick of the 2017 NBA draft, the Jazz selected Nigel Williams-Goss, guard from Gonzaga University.

After spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Washington, Williams-Goss averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his one season with the Bulldogs. He also helped lead them to their first ever Final Four appearance and to the NCAA Tournament championship game.

"I am just trying to cement what people already know about me," said Williams-Goss on Saturday after his workout with the Jazz. "I am a hard worker, I'm a leader, I'm a guy that picks up on things quickly. Just all of the things that these coaches and scouts ... that what they saw during the season is what they are going to get from me."