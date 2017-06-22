Utes’ Kyle Kuzma goes to Lakers, SLC’s Caleb Swanigan to Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers selected the All American from Purdue with the 26th overall pick.

Swanigan, 20, grew up in Salt Lake City, spending many of his adolescent years in homeless shelters and tipping the scales at over 350 pounds. But after moving to Indiana, the 6-foot-9 forward became one of the best basketball players in the country.

He played two years at Purdue, earning Big 10 player of the year as a sophomore while averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Utah native and Lone Peak High School graduate Frank Jackson was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 31st pick and traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson marks the first ever Duke one and done to not be drafted in the first round.

In his one year at Duke, Jackson averaged 10.9 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

His declaration for the NBA draft came as a surprise to some, who thought he would stay one more year to up his numbers in addition to taking time to recover from foot surgery, which he had in May.

This story will be updated.

