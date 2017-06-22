Utes’ Kyle Kuzma goes to Lakers, SLC’s Caleb Swanigan to Portland

Former Utah forward Kyle Kuzma is headed to Los Angeles.
The all-Pac-12 first-teamer and Michigan native became the Utes' third first-round pick in as many years when the Lakers picked him with the 27th overall pick on Thursday night in the NBA draft.
Kuzma led the Utes with 16.4 ppg and 9.3 rpg per game last year as a junior, declaring in May that he would remain in the draft and hire an agent. His stock shot up after the NBA draft combine, sending him to the first round.
Another player with local ties, Caleb Swanigan, will begin his NBA career only a few states away from where he grew up.