Kuzma, Swanigan and Jackson, all with Utah ties, selected in NBA draft

The players, all with ties to Utah, went in a span of six picks.

It came late in the first round on Thursday night: A run on Utahns.

Well, at least it felt that way.

Within a span of six picks, three prospects with Utah ties were selected in the 2017 NBA draft: Caleb Swanigan at 26 to the Portland Trail Blazers; Kyle Kuzma at 27 to the Los Angeles Lakers (via trade); and Frank Jackson at 31 to the New Orleans Pelicans (via trade).

The one who has played in Utah most recently is Kuzma, who spent the last three seasons suiting up for the Utes at the Huntsman Center.

The 6-foot-9 forward led Utah in scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounding (9.3) while earning all-Pac-12 honors as a junior. After the season, Kuzma surprised some fans by declaring for the draft and then soon after hiring an agent, but with an impressive showing at the NBA draft combine and a number of team workouts, Kuzma boosted his fringe draft status to the first round.