Kuzma, Swanigan and Jackson, all with Utah ties, selected in NBA draft

In Los Angeles, Kuzma will play for an organization run by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, one of his childhood idols who also grew up in Michigan. He'll become teammates with former Pac-12 opponent Lonzo Ball, who was the second overall pick.
In a conference call with Los Angeles media, Kuzma said he had "the best vibe" from his workout with the Lakers.
Another prospect who surprised observers by declaring this year, Jackson landed just outside the first round, but was picked up to join the New Orleans backcourt, severely lacking shooting power.
Jackson was one of Utah's most decorated prep prospects ever, selected as a McDonald's All-American and a consensus top-20 national recruit as the star player at Utah County powerhouse Lone Peak.
He didn't have the biggest splash in his freshman season at Duke, averaging 10.9 points per game and mostly coming off the bench. But big games late in the season and strong athletic testing at the draft combine helped convince Jackson and his family that he was ready to hire an agent in May.
Jackson was the fourth Duke player selected Thursday, following Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Harry Giles. He was the highest former Utah prep player drafted since C.J. Wilcox, taken by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 28th pick in 2014.
Swanigan will begin his NBA career only a few states away from where he grew up: The All-American was the second pick of Portland on Thursday night.
Swanigan, 20, grew up in Salt Lake City, spending many of his adolescent years in homeless shelters and tipping the scales at over 350 pounds. But after moving to Indiana, the 6-9 forward became one of the best basketball players in the country.
He played two years at Purdue, earning Big Ten player of the year as a sophomore while averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
The Lafayette Journal and Courier reported that Swanigan broke into tears shortly after being selected.
