Kragthorpe: Jazz hope Donovan Mitchell’s defense justifies move to get him

Mitchell had better defend well and improve his shot to justify the weird formula that brought him to Utah. Do the math: The No. 13 pick in Thursday night's draft is worth more than the No. 12 pick in 2015 (Trey Lyles) plus this year's No. 24 pick?

That equation works, in the mind of Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey. It reflects the value of No. 13 in a loaded draft, while acknowledging a mistake in the choice of Lyles two years ago. Lyles was out of the Jazz's rotation by late last season, including the playoffs. Would the Jazz have made this move if they'd taken Devin Booker instead of Lyles? Probably not.

Any endorsement of this year's draft also makes No. 24 more valuable. Denver drafted Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon, a proven shooter. So Lindsey must hope that sending Lyles to Denver and grabbing Mitchell turns out like the last time he made a draft-night deal with the Nuggets and took Rudy Gobert - and not like his other trade in June 2013, moving up to get Trey Burke.

Otherwise, Lindsey will have lost the '17 draft to Scott Layden. The former Jazz executive and assistant coach, now Minnesota's general manager, landed Jimmy Butler from Chicago in a trade that was widely viewed as a win for the Timberwolves.

Lindsey's other trade Thursday definitely was worthwhile, using a second-round pick to move from No. 30 to No. 28 and take North Carolina forward Tony Bradley. No way did the Jazz need to keep five second-rounders from consecutive drafts.

Mitchell provides some insurance for the potential loss of George Hill in free agency, although he's unlikely to immediately become the team's 12th starting point guard since the 2011 trade of Deron Williams. He's not a true point guard and he's not a good shooter. The last part is correctable, though. University of Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak says he can turn a good defender into an adequate offensive player, more easily than the other way around. Mitchell's 3-point accuracy improved to 35 percent as a Louisville sophomore and I have confidence that Jazz coach Quin Snyder and his staff can develop Mitchell into a decent shooter.

The bonus is that Mitchell has a healthy impression of the Jazz, as shown by his willingness to work out for a team that held only the Nos. 24 and 30 picks in the first round. "Man, I love that organization," he told ESPN at draft headquarters in Brooklyn, N.Y. "I love everything about them."

They must love him too. Mitchell clearly was a player the Jazz targeted, once he slipped to a range they could reach with a reasonable offer.

Mitchell played against good competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference. One of his best offensive games came vs. Bradley's North Carolina team, as he shot 8 for 15 from the field and scored 21 points - although Louisville lost.

Mitchell helped keep Kentucky guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk from going off against Louisville in the annual rivalry game. Mitchell shot only 3 of 12, but the Cardinals won the game. That kind of defense is what the Jazz will need from him against Oklahoma City and Golden State.

