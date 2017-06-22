Monson: With the draft done, the Jazz’s heavy lifting is yet to come

In the meantime, during the draft, the Jazz left the big stuff to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded their No. 7 pick, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn for Chicago's No. 16 selection and … Jimmy Butler.

And just like that, the Jazz found themselves battling yet another tough team in an already difficult Western Conference. That bold move made a promising young group with terrific individual players, still getting their legs under them, suddenly a whole lot better, and a little older and wiser. Karl-Anthony Towns? Andrew Wiggins? And now, Butler?

Wow.

It made you wonder if Ricky Rubio, or some other veteran point guard, would become available to Utah. Made you wonder what move(s) the Jazz would yet make.

Well. As mentioned, on this occasion, they chucked a couple of rocks that made something less than a large splash, but something bigger than a ripple across flat water.

They essentially traded Trey Lyles and the 24th pick for Denver's selection at No. 13, for Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell. Thereafter, they bumped up a couple of notches to pick North Carolina center Tony Bradley near the end of the first round.

One Jazz official said the Jazz went "two-for-two" with those picks.

Mitchell is a strong defender also capable of scoring, shooting 46 percent for the Cardinals, but not lighting it up from deep. He did show improvement with the 3-ball during his second college season. He's an explosive, powerful athlete who can finish above the rim — he's got a 36-inch vertical — and, more particularly, cause problems for opponents on defense. He doesn't have great size, at 6-foot-2ish, but his wingspan is a sweeping 6-10.

The guard blew away Jazz executives during his workout in Salt Lake City, and had an impressive interview, indicating that he's a hard-working, character guy. Perhaps he was tipped off about what the Jazz were planning to do because when he was here for that workout, he praised the club and the city to no end.

Either way, the diligence aspect is a huge deal for the Jazz, who like the opportunity to mold athleticism into something more, even if it takes some time. No way that can happen to any significant level if the player's will isn't there. That's something general manager Dennis Lindsey has always stressed.

The Jazz believe Mitchell is exactly that type of prospect.

For his part, the draftee said from New York: "I'm excited to be part of the Jazz organization. It's a dream come true. … This is incredible."

He also said: "I'm just so happy. All the hard work, I'm shaking right now."

There's more work and shaking yet to be done.

Here are a few Scooby-snacks about Mitchell, lifted from his Louisville bio: