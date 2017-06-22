Live from the NBA draft: Reports say Jazz are open to trade in first round

With Gordon Hayward's upcoming free agency and four picks in the NBA draft, Thursday is a big night for Utah Jazz fans. Follow the live blog here for news and analysis from throughout the league as well as updates from The Tribune's group of reporters.
First Published 52 minutes ago • Updated 49 minutes ago
