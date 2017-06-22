With Gordon Hayward's upcoming free agency and four picks in the NBA draft, Thursday is a big night for Utah Jazz fans. Follow the live blog here for news and analysis from throughout the league as well as updates from The Tribune's group of reporters.
Live from the NBA draft: Jimmy Butler traded to Minnesota for Bulls’ No. 7 pick
First Published 2 hours ago • Updated 16 minutes ago
POPULAR SPORTS
- Live from the NBA draft: Jimmy Butler traded to Minnesota for Bulls' No. 7 pick
- Grading the first round of the NBA draft
- BYU football: LaVell Edwards' legacy the theme of Friday's media day activities
- NBA Draft: Six players with Utah ties hope to hear their names Thursday night
- Fultz at No. 1, Jazz go with post duo in The Tribune's Mock NBA draft 2.0
- Dennis Lindsey is a gamblin' man, which makes the Jazz a team to watch on draft night
- Kragthorpe: Utah Jazz's draft night is full of unknowns
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()