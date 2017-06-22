Jazz make two trades, ship out Trey Lyles and get Donovan Mitchell, Tony Bradley

From the day they had him in for a pre-draft workout, the Utah Jazz wanted to find a way to get Donovan Mitchell.

On Thursday night, the Jazz accomplished that.

Utah traded the 24th pick and power forward Trey Lyles to the Denver Nuggets for the shooting guard from Louisville, adding a lottery talent and doing so at a relatively cheap price.

Mitchell is a 6-foot-3 guard, who was one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season. He worked out for the Jazz three weeks ago, and wowed the organization with his athleticism and ability to shoot the ball.