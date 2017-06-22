BYU football: LaVell Edwards’ legacy the theme of Friday’s media day activities

The general theme of this year's event is honoring legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards, who died last December at the age of 86. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and others who coached or played under Edwards before joining the coaching profession will appear in a live television program at 2 p.m. on BYUtv.

BYU has announced at past media days football scheduling deals or a contract extension for then-coach Bronco Mendenhall. No major announcements are expected Friday, although the Cougars still don't have a bowl agreement lined up for the 2017 season.

"It is unknown right now," athletic director Tom Holmoe said March 1 about BYU's bowl situation in 2017. "So we are talking with ESPN right now to try to fit in a situation, a bowl game. It will be interesting to see how that works. But ESPN has bowls that they own, and a lot of great relationships with those conferences [that have bowl tie-ins]. So we will see how that goes."

Holmoe said he will "just leave that up to ESPN," when asked how long BYU will wait on the cable sports giant to find it a bowl game if it becomes bowl eligible.

"We are not in a position to say what we want," Holmoe said. "Even in the games in the past, when we negotiated those games, we pretty much allowed ESPN to go to some of those major conferences that have contracted games, and work with them. … Then they come to us and say, 'What do you think?' I say, 'That sounds great.'"

BYU is also without a current agreement for a 2018 bowl game because San Diego's Poinsettia Bowl, which the Cougars were contracted to play in in 2018, folded in January.

Asked Monday if any significant announcements are in the works for Friday, coach Kalani Sitake told reporters that they probably know more than he does.

"All I know is media day is coming Friday and I am just looking forward to talking about our team and the progress we've made since spring camp," he said. "I am just really looking forward to seeing our guys. I mean, there are a lot of guys we have that are new to the program. We are taking advantage of the time that we have now to get them adjusted to school and everything else."

