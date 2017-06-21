Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Golf: Provo's Chris Moody qualifies for PGA Championship

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 4 minutes ago

Chris Moody, a longtime assistant pro at Riverside Country Club in Provo, qualified for the PGA Championship via a national tournament for club professionals.

Moody, who played for Timpview High School and Utah State, shot 74-73-69-72 to tie for ninth place at even par in the PGA Professional Championship that ended Wednesday at Sunriver, Ore. Moody is among 20 players advancing to the PGA Championship, Aug. 10-13 at Charlotte, N.C.

Golf Lab teaching pro Tommy Sharp of Salt Lake City was among eight players competing in a playoff for the last two spots. In his bid for a second consecutive appearance in the PGA Championship, Sharp was eliminated on the second playoff hole when he missed a short birdie putt. Sharp, a Rowland Hall graduate, posted 71-70-75-74 for a 3-over-par total.

Last year, Sharp and Joe Summerhays advanced from the club pro event to the PGA Championship in New Jersey. They joined three other Utah high school products — Daniel Summerhays (Joe's cousin), Tony Finau and Zac Blair — in the tournament.

Daniel Summerhays and Finau are in the 2017 PGA field. Blair's status will be determined July 30, based on his performance over the preceding 12 months.

Joe Summerhays (72-73-75-77) and Riverside teaching pro Matt Baird (77-68-71-81) also played all four rounds in this year's club pro tournament, tying for 58th place in the field of 312 pros.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()