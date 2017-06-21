Golf: Provo's Chris Moody qualifies for PGA Championship

Chris Moody, a longtime assistant pro at Riverside Country Club in Provo, qualified for the PGA Championship via a national tournament for club professionals.

Moody, who played for Timpview High School and Utah State, shot 74-73-69-72 to tie for ninth place at even par in the PGA Professional Championship that ended Wednesday at Sunriver, Ore. Moody is among 20 players advancing to the PGA Championship, Aug. 10-13 at Charlotte, N.C.

Golf Lab teaching pro Tommy Sharp of Salt Lake City was among eight players competing in a playoff for the last two spots. In his bid for a second consecutive appearance in the PGA Championship, Sharp was eliminated on the second playoff hole when he missed a short birdie putt. Sharp, a Rowland Hall graduate, posted 71-70-75-74 for a 3-over-par total.