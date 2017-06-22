Grading the first round of the NBA draft

3. Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Small forward, Duke

Grade: B-minus • The Celtics won the lottery, but they traded down for the chance to take this very polished wing. Tatum isn't the most athletic "freak" of the draft class, but he can score, rebound and is considered an extremely heady player who evolved into arguably Duke's best player last year. Boston gets docked a bit here for not getting as much value as they probably could out of the trade of the top pick.

4. Suns

Josh Jackson

Small forward, Kansas

Grade: B • In another draft class, Jackson probably could've been a top overall pick. He has tremendous athleticism and a frenetic energy on the court, particularly on defense. In one year at Kansas, he was dynamic. He needs to be a better shooter and polished offensive player, and he had some troubling character issues in his year in college. But the Suns have a very nice wing to pair with Devin Booker and potentially a star.

5. Kings

De'Aaron Fox