Grading the first round of the NBA draft

First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
1. 76ers

Markelle Fultz

Point guard, Washington

Grade: A • Fultz is a low-risk, high-ceiling prospect who doesn't have many weaknesses. He can shoot from range, he can drive inside, he can pass and rebound and defend. While question marks surround his Huskies team from last year. Considering it only cost Philadelphia one extra first-round pick to grab him, it's a savvy move to get someone who could finally help The Process crank out results.

2. Lakers

Lonzo Ball

Point guard, UCLA

Grade: A • We're all tired of LaVar Ball's antics, but Lonzo's game is dynamic. In one year with the Bruins, he completely changed the way UCLA played and elevated the play of his teammates. He could have a similar impact in Los Angeles as long as the franchise is willing to let his high-tempo, pass-first style fly. Oh, Luke Walton is the coach there? Yeah, that could work.

3. Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Small forward, Duke

Grade: B-minus • The Celtics won the lottery, but they traded down for the chance to take this very polished wing. Tatum isn't the most athletic "freak" of the draft class, but he can score, rebound and is considered an extremely heady player who evolved into arguably Duke's best player last year. Boston gets docked a bit here for not getting as much value as they probably could out of the trade of the top pick.

4. Suns

Josh Jackson

Small forward, Kansas

Grade: B • In another draft class, Jackson probably could've been a top overall pick. He has tremendous athleticism and a frenetic energy on the court, particularly on defense. In one year at Kansas, he was dynamic. He needs to be a better shooter and polished offensive player, and he had some troubling character issues in his year in college. But the Suns have a very nice wing to pair with Devin Booker and potentially a star.

5. Kings

De'Aaron Fox

