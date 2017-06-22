Grading the first round: Jazz get an A for Mitchell trade

1. 76ers
Markelle Fultz
Point guard, Washington
Grade: A • Fultz is a low-risk, high-ceiling prospect who doesn't have many weaknesses. He can shoot from range, he can drive inside, he can pass and rebound and defend. While question marks surround his Huskies team from last year. Considering it only cost Philadelphia one extra first-round pick to grab him, it's a savvy move to get someone who could finally help The Process crank out results.
2. Lakers
Lonzo Ball
Point guard, UCLA
Grade: A • We're all tired of LaVar Ball's antics, but Lonzo's game is dynamic. In one year with the Bruins, he completely changed the way UCLA played and elevated the play of his teammates. He could have a similar impact in Los Angeles as long as the franchise is willing to let his high-tempo, pass-first style fly. Oh, Luke Walton is the coach there? Yeah, that could work.