Nitro World Games return to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday

The University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium again will serve as host for the Nitro World Games, where athletes compete in FMX, BMX, skate and scooter.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

"The ramps are even bigger and the tricks are going to be crazier," Games co-creator Travis Pastrana said. "We truly have a world field right here."

Pastrana and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert appeared at a news conference Wednesday to talk about Saturday's event.

"We're pretty good at hosting the world, and were pretty good as sports events," Herbert said. "That tagline, 'Utah: the state of sport' is not just a slogan. For Utahns, it's a lifestyle. We're outdoor enthusiasts. We recreate in many different venues and in different ways, so this is a good first for Utah to host these 2017 Nitro World Games."