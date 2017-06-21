Cavaliers owner, Billups meeting for 2nd time

Cleveland • Chauncey Billups once competed against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a player. He could be joining them.
Billups met with team owner Dan Gilbert on Wednesday for the second straight day to discuss an executive position with the Cavaliers, who are regrouping after losing in the Finals.
Gilbert could be close to offering a job to Billups, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. Billups is the first person to meet with Gilbert since he parted ways with general manager David Griffin this week when talks about a possible contract extension broke down.