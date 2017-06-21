Patriots agree to deal with LB David Harris

FILE - This June 9, 2015 file photo shows New York Jets inside linebacker David Harris making a catch during a mandatory minicamp at the NFL football team's facility in Florham Park, N.J. The New York Jets have released linebacker David Harris, a stunning move in which they part ways with the second-leading tackler in franchise history. Harris, who practiced with the team Tuesday, June 6, 2017 and was in the locker room afterward, will save the Jets $6.5 million on the salary cap by being cut.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)
Boston • A person familiar with the situation says the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a deal with former New York Jets linebacker David Harris.
The new two-year pact could be worth as much as $6.75 million, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not yet been announced.
Harris, a 2007 second-round pick from Michigan who has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons in New York, was released earlier this month by the Jets in a series of offseason moves to cut high-priced veterans. He was the franchise's second-leading tackler.