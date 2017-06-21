Quantcast
Utah Jazz make inquiries about trading for Rockets’ Patrick Beverley

The Utah Jazz have made a trade inquiry on Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley, multiple sources told The Salt Lake Tribune on Wednesday morning. The Jazz are one of 12 teams that has reached out to the Rockets in hopes of acquiring him.

Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey is actively shopping for a veteran point guard, sources say.

According to sources, if the Jazz are successful in trading for a point guard, that doesn't close the door on Utah's effort to retain starting point guard George Hill, who will be an unrestricted free agent in July.

Beverley will make $5.5 million next season, which means the Jazz can absorb his salary until next Friday without sending a player back in return. Utah will have the 24th and 30th picks in Thursday night's NBA draft.

AT A GLANCE

Patrick Beverley’s career averages

Minutes » 28.5

Points » 9.3

Assists » 3.4

Rebounds » 4.1

