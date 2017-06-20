Baseball: Tacoma outslugs Salt Lake Bees

The Salt Lake Bees allowed three unearned runs in the fourth inning in a 7-6 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night in the Pacific Coast League.

The Bees tied the game at 4 in the top of the third inning on RBI singles by Kaleb Cowart and Ramon Flores, plus a sacrifice fly by Dustin Ackley. Tacoma's fourth-inning rally started with the Rainiers' Jean Segura led off by reaching on a throwing error by Bees shortstop Rey Navarro. Segura was at second with two outs when Tacoma strung together four consecutive singles to score three runs.

Rey Navarro homered in the sixth inning to draw the Bees within 7-5, then Navarrao had a RBI groundout in the eighth inning.