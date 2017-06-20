Pau Gasol opts out, will re-sign with Spurs

Yahoo Sports first reported Gasol's move.

Long thought to be a perfect fit for Gregg Popovich's free-flowing offensive system that has always catered to versatile and cerebral international players, Gasol expanded his game in his first season in San Antonio. He shot a career-high 53.8 percent from 3-point range and attempted 1.6 per game to help draw the defense away from LaMarcus Aldridge in the paint. His .502 field goal percentage was the highest since 2010-11 and he spoke highly of his experience playing

"He's fulfilled all of our expectations," Popovich said in March. "There were really no surprises. If anything, he's shooting the 3 more than he has before. That's been the biggest difference. We didn't expect that."

By taking the measures he took on Tuesday, Gasol is freeing up some extra money for the Spurs to delve into what is expected to be a hotly contested free agent market beginning on July 1. After finishing second in the Western Conference, the Spurs were swept out of the playoffs by the Warriors. Star forward Kawhi Leonard's ankle injury no doubt played a huge role in the lack of competitiveness in that series, but the Spurs also know they need help if they're going to catch the star-studded Warriors.

They would still have to make a few more moves, but Gasol's efforts are the first step in creating enough salary cap room to add a significant free agent. And while it may reduce Gasol's annual salary, a multiyear deal would give a soon-to-be 37-year-old more security as he enters the twilight of his career.