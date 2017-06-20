Vegas Golden Knights may get franchise goalie, young roster

"I'm really pleased with what's available," McPhee told reporters in Las Vegas on Sunday. "This has worked out very well for the Vegas Golden Knights, and we expect to put a good, entertaining club on the ice."

Here's a projection of who the inaugural Golden Knights might snap up by Wednesday night:

GOALTENDERS (MINIMUM 3)

SURE BET: Three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury seems like the most reliable pick on the board, a recognizable face of the franchise who can easily start 50-60 games and give the Golden Knights chances to win. Fleury waived his no-movement clause so the Pittsburgh Penguins didn't have to force another trade, and the 32-year-old can go back to being a clear No. 1 goalie.

WORTH THE GAMBLE: Fleury could be joined by an established 20-something backup, like Philadelphia's Michal Neuvirth, Detroit's Petr Mrazek, Colorado's Calvin Pickard or New York's Antti Raanta.

McPhee and Vegas goaltending coach Dave Prior have connections to Neuvirth and Washington's Philipp Grubauer from drafting them with the Capitals. McPhee described Neuvirth as "almost technically perfect."

"It was just about him growing up and maturing," McPhee said at the scouting combine. "We thought that when that happened, he'd be an outstanding goaltender. And he's at that point now. He can be really good."

ROLLING THE DICE: Maybe Vegas wants to groom its starter of the future, in which case Grubauer, Boston's Malcolm Subban, Detroit's Jared Coreau or Toronto's Antoine Bibeau could fit the bill.

DON'T SLEEP ON: Vegas controls the trade market and can make some extra picks to flip a goalie or two. Arizona and Philadelphia are in need of starters.

DEFENSEMEN (MINIMUM 9)

SURE BET: Assuming Anaheim has already worked out a trade to keep Vegas away from Sami Vatanen and Josh Manson — perhaps at the cost of a first-round pick — there are still plenty of young, affordable defensemen to choose from along with some veterans. Dion Phaneuf refusing to waive his no-movement clause forced Ottawa to protect him and expose 31-year-old Marc Methot.

Minnesota's plethora of blue liners made Matt Dumba, 22, and Marco Scandella, 27, available unless the Wild is willing to fork something over, and 25-year-old right-shooting Trevor van Riemsdyk from Chicago seems ticketed for the Golden Knights.

WORTH THE GAMBLE: With speed, skating and puck-moving skills a priority, Detroit's Xavier Oullet (23), Washington's Nate Schmidt (25) and Montreal's Nikita Nesterov (24) all could fit well. Want some more size and physicality? Vegas could look at Boston's Colin Miller (24), Edmonton's Griffin Reinhart (23) and Buffalo's Zach Bogosian (26).

ROLLING THE DICE: Pending free agent Kevin Shattenkirk of the Capitals wants to be a No. 1 defenseman and could get that role in Vegas.

"It's a very interesting situation," Shattenkirk said. "Usually, you're talking to teams or thinking of teams and you have some sort of idea of how they're built or their history or whatever it may be, and they are completely fresh."