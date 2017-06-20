Utah Jazz podcast: What. Is. Happening? The NBA is losing its collective mind days before draft

The Celtics have traded the No. 1 overall pick. General manager David Griffin is out in Cleveland, to the dismay of LeBron James. And stars Paul George, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love could all be playing for different teams next season.

Tribune reporters Tony Jones, Kyle Goon and Aaron Falk go around the league and look at all the news from this week, and dive into Thursday's draft.

Will the Jazz move up? Do they have enough they make a trade for a star? Who could be available with the 24th pick? And what does this all mean for Gordon Hayward's pending free agency?

We'll also take a look at potential landing spots for local products Kyle Kuzma (does the former Ute have a promise from a team?) and Frank Jackson.

Listen on iTunes