NBA Draft: Big men hopefuls try to adapt to ‘positionless’ basketball blueprint

Duke's Amile Jefferson, who played a good chunk of his minutes as a five man for the Blue Devils, said after his Jazz workout that Draymond Green is one of the players that he tries to model his game after.

"You know, not really a position guy, but just a player," he said.

The current direction the wind is blowing in the NBA is toward "positionless" basketball based on the Golden State blueprint. The league sees the success the Warriors have had with a smaller, more versatile lineup, stocked with playmakers like Green, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and others who defy conventional positions, and some teams are trying to emulate that model.

That means trying to reclassify as a player who fits that mold for the incoming generation of NBA hopefuls.

The Utah Jazz are among the teams that ask players to compare themselves to a player currently in the NBA. The most frequent answer Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin hears is Chris Paul.

While Perrin said Draymond Green hasn't yet cracked the top tier of player comparisons, "Of course I hear it a lot more now than I did two years ago."

What do modern fours need in the NBA? The ability to shoot deep, which several prospects who spoke to The Tribune said they were working on doing consistently. There's also the ability to defend multiple positions, which is a must for the Jazz, who do extensive switching on defense.

"The only way you stay on the floor in the NBA at the end of the game is being able to defend," Cal's Ivan Rabb said.

Baylor's Jonathan Motley, who averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last season, said he's working on correcting a wonky shooting motion. He only hit 25.8 percent from 3-point range last year, and he knows that figure has to improve.

But he's also among those who sees his path into the NBA coming in perhaps a more conventional big man route. His NBA comparison? Paul Millsap.

"He's a guy who came into the league as a great rebounder," he said. "Hopefully I can take the same track."

kgoon@sltrib.com

Twitter: @kylegoon