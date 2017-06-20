Quantcast
NBA Draft: Big men hopefuls try to adapt to ‘positionless’ basketball blueprint

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (4)

Former Utah forward Kyle Kuzma laid out what he felt made him so rare as an NBA prospect.

"The NBA's turning into four men/threes who can pass, defend, shoot, rebound," he said roughly a month ahead of draft night. "That's kind of my role, really. Talking to teams, I feel like I'm really versatile. I feel like there's not that many four men in the draft that have my similar skill set."

And yet, more and more four men trying to break into the NBA are trying to sell themselves that way.

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Michigan's D.J. Wilson touted his high school experience as a small forward as helping him develop a more versatile game. UCLA's T.J. Leaf told media that he could score on all three levels, stretching out the floor from the four position.

Duke's Amile Jefferson, who played a good chunk of his minutes as a five man for the Blue Devils, said after his Jazz workout that Draymond Green is one of the players that he tries to model his game after.

"You know, not really a position guy, but just a player," he said.

The current direction the wind is blowing in the NBA is toward "positionless" basketball based on the Golden State blueprint. The league sees the success the Warriors have had with a smaller, more versatile lineup, stocked with playmakers like Green, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and others who defy conventional positions, and some teams are trying to emulate that model.

That means trying to reclassify as a player who fits that mold for the incoming generation of NBA hopefuls.

The Utah Jazz are among the teams that ask players to compare themselves to a player currently in the NBA. The most frequent answer Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin hears is Chris Paul.

While Perrin said Draymond Green hasn't yet cracked the top tier of player comparisons, "Of course I hear it a lot more now than I did two years ago."

What do modern fours need in the NBA? The ability to shoot deep, which several prospects who spoke to The Tribune said they were working on doing consistently. There's also the ability to defend multiple positions, which is a must for the Jazz, who do extensive switching on defense.

"The only way you stay on the floor in the NBA at the end of the game is being able to defend," Cal's Ivan Rabb said.

Baylor's Jonathan Motley, who averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last season, said he's working on correcting a wonky shooting motion. He only hit 25.8 percent from 3-point range last year, and he knows that figure has to improve.

But he's also among those who sees his path into the NBA coming in perhaps a more conventional big man route. His NBA comparison? Paul Millsap.

"He's a guy who came into the league as a great rebounder," he said. "Hopefully I can take the same track."

kgoon@sltrib.com

Twitter: @kylegoon

 

AT A GLANCE

More versatility needed at power forward

The NBA Draft is filled with big man talent this year, but many are attempting to sell themselves as forwards who can do more than traditional big men. A look at some of the power forwards in the upper tier in this year’s draft:

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona » 15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 42.3 3-point percentage

Jonathan Isaac, Florida State » 12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.5 bpg

John Collins, Wake Forest » 19.2 ppg, 9.8 rbg, 1.6 bpg

OG Anunoby, Indiana » 11.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 spg

Zach Collins, Gonzaga » 10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 47.6 3-point percentage

Semi Ojeleye, SMU » 19.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 42.4 3-point percentage

