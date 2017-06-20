Once-promising basketball coach who called in bomb threat to Utah County elementary school sentenced to 60 more days in jail, probation

Judge Roger Griffin ordered Craig, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in September, to spend 60 more days in the Utah County jail before being released on what Griffin called a "zero-tolerance probation" for the next five years, during which time he will be required to receive treatment for the mental illness doctors, families and lawyers believe caused the once promising basketball coach to act out as a religious fanatic in recent years.

No bomb was found in Craig's car, but the 911 call he made caused panic and evacuation of the school.

Prosecutors agreed to a plea deal that included dropping a second-degree felony and a misdemeanor charge. Craig instead pleaded guilty to only a second-degree felony count of making a false alarm. If he violates his probation, he could serve up to 15 years in prison as part of the agreement.

"This would be one shot," defense attorney Dustin Parmley said. "If he messes up, he knows he'll be going to prison."

Doctors have given Craig diagnoses ranging from schizophrenia to bipolar disorder with psychotic features to delusional disorder, his attorney said.

Craig played college basketball at the University of Texas-El Paso and went on to become the coach at the College of Eastern Utah. In recent years, however, the man had begun acting out, claiming to be an "Islamic jihadist" and had multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

"When he's medicated," Parmley said, "he doesn't act out."