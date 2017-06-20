Monson: It’s time for the Jazz to make a big move

And one bold move actually could lead to two bold moves, the second falling into place on account of the first. Even if it didn't, it still would be worth doing.

Not only do the Jazz have to improve to compete in the West against one of the all-time great assemblages of talent, a challenge they should relish and embrace and attack rather than shrink away from, they must improve to send a signal to the guys they have. Have had.

Gordon Hayward may already have an idea about what he wants to do, but suitors like the Boston Celtics are blasting foghorn-like messages to him that they are not messing around: Hey, Gordon, we were conference finalists before, but, brother, look at us now. Look at … this! And this! And this! We're working hard to get better.

Danny Ainge means business about doing whatever he can to create a legitimate contender. The Celts have compiled assets and are using assets, making all kinds of moves, shaking and baking, to improve themselves. They've got dreams and plans and high draft picks and money and all sorts of intentions.

One of them is to lure in Hayward — and perhaps others. But to do that luring, they must appeal to what the man finds most important. They are not relying on Celtics tradition, a storied franchise, the magic of leprechauns and the parquet floor and past championship trophies. They are not just rolling out the overblown and oversimplified notion of Hayward playing for his college coach, who happens to be one of the brightest young coaches in the NBA.

No, they are counting on the batted eyes and the puckered lips of winning, the prospect of winning big, to land their prize.

What are the Jazz doing?

They have a lot of really good stuff here. They, too, have a bright coach who gets it, who knows what he's doing and who will go on doing it well, a coach who helped make Hayward the star he's become. They have terrific young talent and a mix of veterans who already have helped. They have Rudy Gobert. They have committed ownership. And they have smart, savvy management that has collected assets and given the Jazz flexibility.

Now is the time to show it, to open up the throttle, to be aggressive, to utilize their resources to bolster their cause.

Now.

Don't hold back artillery that can be fired. Blast away.

Don't save for tomorrow. Spend.

Go green. Err, wait … let's rephrase that.