Salt Lake’s Jefry Marte hits two home runs as Bees beat Tacoma Rainiers 6-3

Jefry Marte belted two home runs to help lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-3 win over the host Tacoma Rainiers in a Pacific Coast League game Monday night.

The Bees were up 4-1 in the third when Marte led off the inning with an opposite-field home run to right field. He hit his second round-tripper leading off the eighth inning to give Salt Lake a three-run advantage, becoming the second Salt Lake player to hit two homers in a game this season.

The game was tied 1-1 in the second when Seattle pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who was on a rehab assignment, issued a base on balls to Carlos Perez, gave up an infield single to Cesar Puello and walked Dustin Ackley to load the bases with no outs. Rey Navarro lined an 0-2 pitch to left for a two run single to put the Bees ahead to stay. They would add one more run in the second on an error.