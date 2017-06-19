GM Griffin, Cavs part ways after title, 3 straight NBA Finals

Griffin's departure comes on the one-year anniversary of the Cavs' dramatic Game 7 win over Golden State, capping a historic comeback that gave Cleveland its first major professional sports championship since 1964.

He's also leaving three days before the draft — the Cavs are currently without a pick — and on the eve of free agency. Cleveland could have a busy summer as it looks to revamp its roster after losing to the Warriors in five games in this year's Finals.

With Griffin out, the Cavs enter a critical juncture without a seasoned executive making the calls. The Cavs will try to improve their roster this summer as superstar LeBron James enters his final season under contract.

A team spokesman said Trent Redden, the team's senior vice president of basketball operations, is also not returning. Assistant general manager Koby Altman remains with the team and is part of a group overseeing draft preparation and trade talks.

The Cavs have reportedly been contacted by the Indiana Pacers in a potential deal for All-Star Paul George, who will be a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

The 47-year-old Griffin had been Cleveland's GM since May 2014. He took over the role on a full-time basis after serving as an interim GM for three months following Chris Grant's firing.

Griffin was in control during the team's return to prominence after James came back following four seasons in Miami. Griffin orchestrated the trade that brought All-Star Kevin Love from Minnesota, and he bolstered the Cavs' roster with other trades and crafty free agent signings.

However, perhaps Griffin's biggest move was firing coach David Blatt midway through the 2015-16 season despite the Cavs being 30-11. Griffin didn't think the Cavs were playing with the passion they needed under Blatt, and he promoted assistant Tyronn Lue, who led the Cavs to their first title.

Although the team scuffled at times during a disjointed 2016-17 season, James, who can opt out of his contract after next season, went out of his way to praise Griffin. James even campaigned to get Griffin an extension after he pulled off a trade to get Kyle Korver, one of the league's best outside shooters.

But despite Griffin's many successes, Gilbert decided they needed to go separate ways, ending a stretch of unprecedented accomplishments for the Cavs.

Griffin was the fourth GM to work for Gilbert, who bought the franchise in 2005 and has remained deeply engaged in all aspects of his team. That hands-on approach may have upset others, but Griffin seemed to find the right balance with his boss.

Griffin, though, did not get an extension after the Cavs won the title last year and he essentially worked as a lame duck during a sometimes turbulent 2016-17 season. Griffin was targeted by Atlanta and Orlando for GM openings, but Gilbert did not grant those teams permission to speak with Griffin during the playoffs. Those positions are now filled.

When another front-office vacancy in Milwaukee was recently filled, Griffin lost some leverage in his attempt to get a raise.