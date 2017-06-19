Oregon State tees off on LSU for 23rd straight win

College World Series » Beavers beat Tigers 13-1 and move within one victory of finals.

Omaha, Neb. • Bryce Fehmel limited LSU to two hits in eight innings, KJ Harrison hit the first College World Series grand slam at TD Ameritrade Park, and Oregon State beat LSU 13-1 for its 23rd straight win Monday night.

The top-seeded Beavers (56-4), who matched the school-record win streak they set earlier this season, took control of Bracket 1. They don't play again until Friday, and need one more win to advance to next week's best-of-three finals.

LSU (49-18) had its 17-game win streak end with its most lopsided CWS loss since a 20-6 rout by Cal State Fullerton in 1994. The Tigers will face Florida State in an elimination game on Wednesday.