Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Oregon State tees off on LSU for 23rd straight win

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 49 minutes ago
College World Series » Beavers beat Tigers 13-1 and move within one victory of finals.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (5)

Omaha, Neb. • Bryce Fehmel limited LSU to two hits in eight innings, KJ Harrison hit the first College World Series grand slam at TD Ameritrade Park, and Oregon State beat LSU 13-1 for its 23rd straight win Monday night.

The top-seeded Beavers (56-4), who matched the school-record win streak they set earlier this season, took control of Bracket 1. They don't play again until Friday, and need one more win to advance to next week's best-of-three finals.

LSU (49-18) had its 17-game win streak end with its most lopsided CWS loss since a 20-6 rout by Cal State Fullerton in 1994. The Tigers will face Florida State in an elimination game on Wednesday.

Leading 3-0 in the sixth inning, Oregon State broke the game open.

First baseman KJ Harrison hammered LSU reliever Hunter Newman's first pitch over the left-center fence for the first CWS grand slam since 2010, the last year the event was played at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Florida State 6, Cal State Fullerton 4 • Florida State converted three walks, two infield singles and a double into three runs to take the lead in the seventh inning, and the Seminoles knocked Cal State Fullerton out of the College World Series.

Fullerton (39-24) has gone two games and out in four straight CWS appearances and has lost nine games in a row in Omaha.

The Seminoles (46-22) went ahead against three Fullerton pitchers, with the tying and go-ahead runs scoring on back-to-back walks by Blake Workman.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()