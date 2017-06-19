America’s ski and snowboard team gets a new name

The leaders of the U.S. skiing and snowboarding team decided one name is better than three. They are putting all their athletes under one umbrella and renaming their organization "U.S. Ski & Snowboard."

It's a subtle change designed to streamline a national governing body that has nearly 50,000 members and sends about 100 athletes to the Olympics every four years. The idea is to make clear that all those athletes — Alpine skiers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders — are part of the same team.

They will also use a single logo instead of the three that were previously used for the different disciplines.